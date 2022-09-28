(WTNH) — Many of us are trying to save money and while cutting cable sounds like a good place to start, you may end up wondering how you’ll watch your favorite network and shows.

Saving money is a top priority for many families right now, and ditching cable can sound like a tempting option when you get that expensive monthly bill.

So, how do you cut the cord and still watch your favorite shows? Clark Howard has four helpful tips to consider.

First, make sure you have adequate high-speed internet since you’ll be relying heavily on streaming live and On-Demand content.

Next, decide how you’ll stream. Do you have a smart TV that streams apps? Or will you buy a streaming device, like a Roku or Amazon Fire?

Then you have to decide how you’ll watch your local channels, like News 8!

Howard says you can try to get them free with an antenna, or you’ll need to sign up for a streaming service that provides them, like YouTube TV.

Mohu Leaf is an option for a top-rated antenna.

Here are a few free streaming services to check out before you pay for one: Pluto TV, the Roku Channel, Tubi TV, and Amazon’s Freevee. The services may have your favorite programming.

As you begin to add on to access your favorite channels, keep in mind the goal is to save money.