Stretch Your Dollar: Deadlines for holiday returns fast approaching

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you have holiday returns to make, you won’t want to wait long. We are stretching your dollar by looking at a few deadlines approaching.

DealNews compiled a list of deadlines that will come up quickly if you’re not paying attention to them.

You have until Jan. 31 to make returns to Amazon on most items bought between October and December.

Best Buy gives you until Jan. 16 for items bought Oct. 18 through Jan. 2

For Walmart, you have less than 90 days as the return period started Dec. 26.

Kohl’s and Macy’s deadline for holiday returns are Jan. 31.

GameStop: For the video gamers, 30 days from the purchase date, or Jan. 15, whichever is later.

If you don’t have a gift receipt or the original receipt, stores may not let you return the item, or you may get store credit instead of cashback.

Read DealNews’ list of 48 Stores’ Holiday Return Policies for 2021.