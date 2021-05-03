Stretch your Dollar: Deals and freebies that show appreciation for our teachers

(WTNH) — It’s the first full week of May, which is also a week designated to say “thank you” to teachers. We are stretching your dollar with a look at the deals.

Costco wants to thank teachers for all they do by offering a $20 shop card for all who join the warehouse club as a new member.

USA Today reports teachers can get 20% off in-store at Staples when they present a valid school ID.

Thrillist also reports teachers and school staff can get 20% off their order at Buffalo Wild Wings.

USA Today says teachers can get a free classic cookie with their ID at Insomnia Cookies, now through May 9.

And this is for everyone, Tuesday, May 4 is Taco Tuesday at Taco Bell. Anyone can get a free taco when you order on the app all day or in-person from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.