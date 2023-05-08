(WTNH) — This is a big week of giving thanks and appreciation for our nurses and teachers. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with where to find the deals and freebies.

Teachers at participating Sonic drive-in locations can get a free cheeseburger when you show your teacher ID from May 9 through 16.

Cheap Caribbean is offering teachers a special offer — the “Beach 4 Teach” club gives you $150 off your next vacation. You have to verify your teaching status online to unlock the offer.

Nurses — you’re eligible for special discounts when you verify your eligibility. Find discounts at Yeti, Lululemon, Nike, Adidas, Ray Ban, and GNC.

Let’s throw in a deal for anyone: Right now at Buffalo Wild Wings, get an extra order of six wings for just $1 when you buy a burger. It’s a great way to save money when dining out.