(WTNH) — It’s day two of deal hunting after a full day of savings. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with where people found deals — and what savings are popping up Wednesday.

Prime members scored big this Prime Day, and Wednesday is all about separating the deals from the duds in day two.

“We want to make sure things will last.. things that will last a while,” supervising editor of Wirecutter Ignacia Fulcher said.

The New York Times sorted through hundreds of items.

“We like the Echo Dot because you can hook it up to Bluetooth and you can play music and it even has an alarm clock,” Fulcher said.

Amazon products are among the biggest deals — like the Amazon Fire 43″ TV and Kindle tablet reader. Though, the best deals will have limited availability.

“I would go and lean on lightning deals which will give you more of a chance to get the product that you want,” Fulcher said.

Make sure you click on “watch” for lightning deals, or get alerts through the Amazon shopping app to get notified the second the deal goes live.

A reminder: many deals are invite-only, so if one of those catches your eyes, make sure you click that “request invite” button.

In the meantime, analysts say delay buying mattresses and large appliances, as Labor Day will likely be a better time to buy those. However, now is the time to buy strollers and grills.

While a deal may have a flashy sticker price, make sure you’re using a price comparison tool like Google Shopping to make sure you’re actually getting a deal.

“A lot of what we see is prices that are the same as you’ll see throughout the year,” Samantha Gordon of Consumer Reports said.

People are also finding deals on car seats — another big item not usually marked-down.

If you sign-up for a Prime membership to get deals but don’t want the membership, set yourself a reminder to cancel it before your 30-day trial period ends.