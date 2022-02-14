(WTNH) – Valentine’s Day is a day we can call feel special, whether you are in a relationship or not. We are stretching your dollar with the businesses offering deals and freebies to sweeten your day.

Yahoo News says Auntie Anne’s loyalty will get you a free chocolate frost when you purchase one through the app. That’s for Monday only.

Get a free hot taco at Taco Bell with a $1 purchase on Valentine’s Day. This is for reward members, according to Yahoo.

USA Today says you can get 50 percent off your Starbucks order, up to $10 off when you order through Uber Easts using the code “VDAY50.”

Monday is the last day you can still get free delivery on Cinnabon orders over $15. That’s when you order through the app or online as long as you have a participating location near you.

Yahoo says Noodles and Company has a special for rewards members. When you make a purchase on Valentine’s Day, you get a free shareable entrée with your purchase.

If you have the Wendy’s app, you can find deals you’ll love throughout the month of February including free fries or buy a burger, get one for $1 deal.

If you’re looking to plan a getaway for two, you can save money with the “Amtrak Loves You Sale.” Now through February 16, buy one ticket and bring along a companion for free on a variety of routes across the country. It’s buy one, get one free.