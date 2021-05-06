Stretch Your Dollar: Deals, freebies for healthcare workers to kick off Nurses Appreciation Week

(WTNH)– This is not only Teachers Appreciation Week, we are also celebrating Nurses Appreciation Week that kicks off today too! We are stretching your dollar with a look at a number of businesses offering up deals to say thank you to our healthcare heroes this year.

Healthcare workers who show their ID at Dunkin coffee shops will be treated to a free medium hot, or iced coffee at participating locations with no purchase necessary.

Insomnia Cookies wants to give both teachers and nurses a free six-pack of cookies with in-store purchase. you can redeem all week.

Get a free “anysize” coffee from Cumberland Farms. This deal is ongoing and healthcare and frontline workers.

Healthcare workers get a free burrito at Chipotle now through May 31st. There’s an extra step for this one. You have to apply for it online.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a 10% heroes discount for nurses, medical staff and first responders.

