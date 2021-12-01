Stretch Your Dollar: Deals to watch out for during the holidays

(WTNH) — The countdown is officially on. December 1 means we are just weeks away from Christmas and the new year.

Its likely shopping is in your plans over the next few weeks. So, Deal News has some of the best savings before Christmas, which means markdowns are better after.

Keep Green Monday on your calendar! The second Monday of the month, which falls on the 13th this year comes with a chock-full of savings. You can find 20-60% off of items like clothing, electronics, shoes, and even home improvement products.

Even if you’re planning to “gift” gift cards to others, most establishments offer some kind of bonus deal when you buy gift cards. This could save you money on your everyday purchases if you play it right.

Deal News says to look for discounts on headphones.

If you can wait until after Christmas or until January, Deal News says exercise equipment, bedding, and gym memberships are all up for better deals after the holiday season.

Holiday decors are marked way down after the holidays as well. If there is something you want, maybe you can get ahead of planning for next year.

You can also see a price drop in video games. So if you receive a new console for the holidays, after Christmas sales can be a good time to stock on video games for less.