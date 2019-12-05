Stretch Your Dollar: December discounts

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, so you may be wondering where to find the deals now. We are stretching your dollar with the December discounts to keep your eyes open for the rest of the month and what will come with a better price tag after the new year.

As those Black Friday finds start to get delivered, don’t think the days of deals are over. Dealnews.com released some of the best things to buy before Christmas to save big!

Topping the list: gift cards! Last year, Starbucks was offering cards at 30% off, Lowes and Target had 10% off. So look for discounts or bonus cards which ends up being free money.

Jewelry is also expected to be heavily discounted – maybe 70% off for some smaller pieces according to deal news.

Watch for savings on headphones between now and Christmas.

Here’s what you should hold off on buying until January: exercise equipment. Deal News says equipment tends to go on sale in January when new year’s resolutions take hold.

Bedding, sheets & towels also tends to go on sale in January. If you can wait until January, you may find more deals on winter clothing more than you will this month.

Retailers will start to mark down items then as they look to clear out space for warmer weather apparel.