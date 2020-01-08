Stretch Your Dollar: Deep discounts for January travelers

The holidays are over and if you made it to 2020 debt free, travel may be on your mind. January is actually a good time to travel if you want to take advantage of deep discounts. We’re stretching your dollar with the major deals for travelers in January.

Elizabeth Monahan, TripAdvisor, Communications Manager: “January is a great month to travel and that’s often because there’s fewer crowds and more affordable pricing.”

TripAdvisor says the top five destinations for January show that most travelers are chasing warmer temperatures. Based on flight data, on average, domestic roundtrip economy fares for one person.

Sin City is at the top of the list. A round trip flight to Las Vegas in January will cost you an average of $211.

“It’s certainly a popular destination for new year’s eve and of course people looking to kick off the year maybe get a few extra bucks in their pocket to enjoy the casino,” Monahan adds.

Meanwhile, three Florida cities also made the list: Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. TripAdvisor says round trip airfare to all three Florida destinations average under $250.

Honolulu taking fifth place with round trip airfare averaging about $507.

“It won’t be as crowded. Many folks already maxed out their budget over the December holiday time frame, so you can really take advantage of beaches and dining and everything Honolulu has to offer.”

Shop around, find apps that help you score the best rate. TripAdvisor is a good one.

Another one, Hopper. It actually has partnered with several airlines to offer the best price out there.