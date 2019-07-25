Stretch Your Dollar: Discount guide for college students

(WTNH) — We will soon be getting into back to school season, and as your college student thinks about what they need to succeed, you may be thinking about how they’re going to pay for it.

We are stretching your dollar with some discounts college students can get as they prepare for an expensive time of life.

With sky high tuition and student loans, it can be expensive being a college student, but a number of retailers are helping students stretch their dollars with significant discounts.

In some cases, the deals are even available for high school students.

Consumer Reports recently rounded up some of what’s being offered , and they’re available even now when school is out.

J. Crew gives college students 15% off online purchases.

Banana Republic will knock 15% off full-price items at the register.

You’ll need to show a student ID to get the discount.

There are even breaks available on cell phone. Both AT&T and Sprint work with colleges to offer student discounts.

You’ll want to enter your school email address on those carrier’s websites to see if you’re eligible. Apple offers what it calls “educational pricing” on its line of Mac computers and iPhones.

College students can get plenty of entertainment deals too, with The New York Times and Spotify offering discounts. Some Regal Cinemas movie theaters sell discounted tickets at the box office with a student ID.

Traveling students can get 15% off some Amtrak fares as well.

For a full list, click here.