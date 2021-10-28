Stretch Your Dollar: Discounts and deals for National First Responders Day

(WTNH)– It’s National First Responders Day and the nation is honoring people who are committed to saving lives and helping others.

If you’re a first responder, we are stretching your dollar to where you can find deals and freebies as a way to say thank you.

If you like ice cream, carry your badge or ID and head over to Friendly’s to get a free ice cream cone or dish.

Dibella’s Subs has an essential workers discount program that will give 50% off of your order. Essential workers including doctors, nurses, and the military are eligible for the program

Only today, Krispy Kreme is offering a free glazed doughnut and a cup of coffee for first responders.

There are some companies that always offer deals for first responders like Nike, Lulu Lemon, Under Armor, At&t, and Apple. For many of these, you have to verify with your ID or badge, so be sure to have it with you.

You can find more discounts in retail, electronics, education, eyewear, automotive, food, and more at dealhack.com