Stretch Your Dollar: Discounts, deals for veterans and military personnel

(WTNH) — Restaurants and businesses are serving up some sweet deals to those who serve for Veterans Day.

Here are some great deals veterans can get with their military IDs:

Veterans and active military can get a free donut at Dunkin’ Donuts on Thursday. No purchase is necessary and the deal is only available in-stores. All that’s needed is your military ID.

In Wallingford, service members can go to Neil’s Donuts for a free donut when they show ID. Neil’s Donuts will have this deal while supplies last.

Applebee’s is offering all active military members a free meal. They’ll have seven options to choose from. All current or past military members who visit Applebee’s Friday will also get $5 off their next meal.

IHOP is giving veterans and active-duty military personnel some free “red white and blue” pancakes until 7 p.m. Thursday. In addition, veterans will also have the option of two limited-time menu items.

Other restaurants such as Bob Evans, Cotton Patch Cafe, Mission BBQ, and Chili’s are offering veterans and service members a free meal for Veterans Day.

If you’re looking for an activity to do, all national park service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission on Veterans Day.

Get a haircut today, and give a free one to a veteran at Great Clips on Nov. 12. The free haircut could either be used on the same day, or on a later date.

Some Sports Clips locations are offering free haircuts to veterans and active-duty service members on Thursday.

Every day, Smart Style Hair Salons offers a 10% discount on any services and professional products. Just make sure to show proof of service to receive the discount at participating salons.

Retailers like Target, Rack Room Shoes, and Bed Bath & Beyond are offering discounts on purchases at participating locations.

To see more great deals for Veterans Day, head to usatoday.com and blogs.va.gov.