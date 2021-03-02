Stretch Your Dollar: Don’t fall for these COVID vaccine scams

The pandemic has become a breeding ground for scammers.

According to AARP, the number of identity theft cases, more than doubled in 2020 over the year before.

This National Consumer Protection week, experts want you to be vigilant, especially when it comes to COVID and the vaccine.

Three top scams to be on the lookout for:

Requests that you pay out of pocket to get a vaccine or on a waiting list.

Ads for the vaccine on social media or websites; don’t click on those.

Marketers looking to sell or ship doses.

There are also fake antibody tests scammers hope will make you hand over personal information.

Also, be aware of products claiming to cure or prevent COVID. Your safest course of action is to wash your hands, wear your mask and avoid crowds as you wait your turn to be vaccinated.

This doesn’t even include the stimulus check. As another package gets ready to pass, be on alert for people hoping to lure you into giving your information to get you your stimulus check faster.