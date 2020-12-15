Stretch Your Dollar: Don’t fall for these PS5 scams

(WTNH/ABC NEWS) — Tuesday, Dec. 15 is the last day to use ground shipping and get your item in time for the holiday.

As many people close the deal on a number of purchases, News 8 is stretching your dollar with a warning about common scams right now.

PlayStation 5 is one of the hottest holiday gifts this season, but it’s now a major target for fraud.

A Michigan police department sent out an alert that the PS5 is a “scammer’s dream,” reporting one theft that actually occurred in front of the police station.

“It happened right in our lot,” said Lieutenant Josh Jones of the Troy Police Department. “It shows how brazen people are.”

Online retailer, eBay told ABC it has removed thousands of fraudulent listings.

“…Exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund.”

That’s not the only scam consumers need to watch out for, Ron Kroll said he got a call from someone claiming to be from Amazon.

“It said I had a charge for $799 and some change on my Amazon account.”

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is warning about fake calls pretending to be from Amazon or Apple support.

Officials said if you receive one of these calls, just hang up.

When shopping online, don’t use a debit card in case you need to try to get a refund.

Before purchasing an Xbox or PS5, research the seller, make sure their customer service/contact info is clearly listed and another shopping tip from eBay.

Be suspicious if the seller only shows you the box. That is not allowed on eBay and the company takes down sellers who don’t show products.