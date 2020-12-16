Stretch Your Dollar: Double check your insurance policies to see if you can save

(WTNH/ABC News) — We are getting to the end of the year, which is a good time to tie up loose ends when it comes to your finances.

It turns out the pandemic may mean you can save some money on the necessities.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with why you don’t want to overlook your insurance policies.

This has been a year of lifestyle changes: Wearing masks, social distancing and working from home. While it hasn’t been easy, staying home may actually translate into savings you didn’t consider.

“Looking at car insurance specifically, a lot of us are no longer driving to the office as much as we used to or maybe at all,” explained Stephen Kates, with Bankrate.com. “In which case, if you’re driving less, your risk of accidents is less and your insurance premium could come down considerably.”

Kates said if you haven’t done it in a while, it’s time to pull out those insurance policies on your car and home and see if your life changes in 2020 could save you money.

“You could potentially be missing out on a few dollars, or maybe a few hundred dollars. It really depends on the big changes that’ve taken place in your life.”

Working from home may offer savings on your vehicle>

Have you made any important upgrades to your living space since you started spending more time at home?

“Maybe they have introduced new security feature. They’ve gotten Nest thermostadt, they’ve gotten a new fire prevention system. Whatever you’ve done, if you’ve updated your home, you’ll want to talk to your insurance carrier about it.”

Kates said insurance providers are doing everything they can right now to maintain that good customer relationship amid the pandemic. If your provider can’t offer you, money savers, right now, you may be able to easily find one that will.

He said half of homeowners and a third of people with car insurance haven’t reviewed their policies.

That is something you want to do once a year. And given the year we’ve had, the end of this year may be best, so you can start 2021 fresh with some new savings.