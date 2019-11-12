Stretch Your Dollar: Early Black Friday deals

In just two weeks you’ll be putting the finishing touches on your Thanksgiving and Black Friday plans. We are stretching your dollar with a sneak peak at the deals from a retailer that’s usually very busy that week.

It’s only a matter of time before people are lined up and ready for Black Friday shopping. One retailer that usually sees some of the biggest crowds? Best Buy, as shoppers try to save big on TVs and electronics.

But this year, you can start stretching your dollar a little earlier.

Best Buy’s Matthew Smith says the savings start now. You can log on online anytime to see what they’re offering today.

“This week, we are doing daily doorbusters through November 20th. So every day, we are going to have another doorbuster available in stores and online,” Smith.

And he let us in on a few deals we can expect to see on Black Friday.

“There is one good deal that’s going to be hard to beat. We have a 58 inch, 4K Insignia TV starting on Black Friday that’s going to be available for just $200.”

Another one – a pair of Sony noise-cancelling headphones will come with a savings of about $70.

They’ll also have deals on Dyson hair care products and at least one deal for Apple lovers.

“If you’ve been eyeing that new iPhone 11 for example, you can save up to $500 on that with a qualified trade-in and activation.”

While it’s not guaranteed, if you miss a doorbuster deal, it’s possible those products will go on sale again on Black Friday.

