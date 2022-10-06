(WTNH) — You can get a head start on the holidays as Thursday marks the beginning of deals at one major retailer. Overall, price wars are starting early this year.

It’s Christmas in October this year. Consumers and retailers are looking for a big win as we head into the holiday season.

Big box retailers like Walmart and Target, and even major department store retailers, are already cutting prices. It’s the result of too many unsold items on store shelves.

“So, a lot of retailers are all sitting on a lot of inventory and select categories. And so I would expect to see deep discounting,” said Trae Bodge, a shopping expert, brand strategist, and lifestyle journalist.

Nike reported its inventory levels soared to 65% in North America, its largest market, saying it has too much clothing in stock

“Retailers are sensing that consumers are going to be tightening their belts with, inflation as high as it is. So retailers are really looking to incentivize consumers to shop now,” said Bodge.

Target is one of the retailers getting into the pre-season. Its deal days start on Thursday, Oct. 6 through Oct. 8, in stores and online. Any items bought during the deal days will qualify for a price adjustment if their target price lowers on or before Dec. 24.

For shoppers who do most of their buying online, FedEx’s CEO’s recent comments may have been worrying. The CEO said the company is reducing flights, trimming hours for its staff, and closing 90 FedEx office locations.

While other companies like UPS say they are ready for the demand, hiring an additional 28,000 employees and hundreds of package sorting machines.

Experts say to hold off on buying things that are typically deeply discounted around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, such as TVs. Also, winter apparel will get cheaper later in the season.