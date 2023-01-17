Conn. (WTNH) — Now to some easy ways to save money, energy, and even lower your tax bill. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how much you can actually save by making small changes.

When it comes to paying less for gas and electricity, there are small steps that you can do to put money right back in your pocket, right now.

In 2021, the average American household used 1000 Kilowatt hours of energy per month, which cost around $121 a month or $1,452 per year.

Experts said to replace light bulbs with LED version, which could save up to $225 per year. A smart thermostat could cut your bill by 10% and sealing up windows and doors for air that leaks can save 10 to 20% of your energy bills too.

Updating old appliances can make a big difference if they’re efficient. So check for that EnergyStar label.

An energy auditor could help find those leaks with what they call a “blow test.”

In 2023, customers will get tax credits for implements efficiency measures as a part of the IRA Act. Those programs will offer tax credits of up to $1,200 for new windows and doors, up to $2,000 for new energy efficient heat pumps or water heaters, and up to 30% for the cost of installing solar panels.

Now that the holidays are done and the weather is quiet, this is the time to go look around for these money savers before demand – and costs – rise.