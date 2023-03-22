NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s no secret that lots of consumers are feeling the effects of inflation on grocery prices. And for those who are looking for healthier options, it may be even pricier. We’re stretching your dollar and helping you eat healthy on a budget.

It doesn’t matter where you find your groceries these days. It is likely you have noticed how inflation feels as you fill up the grocery cart and drain your checking account. It may also have you looking for cuts to save money, but Consumer Reports has these tips, so you aren’t sacrificing your families health.

First, make a meal plan. Choose a day and carve out 30 minutes to plan out the week in meals and the ingredients you’ll need. This will not only save you money at the grocery store and reduce your shopping list, but it will keep you from ordering fast food, which tends to be more expensive and not as healthy.



Next, take a photo of your pantry and refrigerator before you head to the store. It can help you remember what you already have so you don’t spend unnecessarily, and remember to shop the frozen produce, as it is less expensive, lasts longer, and has no major difference, nutritionally.

Don’t dismiss the discount stores. You may find they sell their own brand of groceries that can save you a couple of dollars. This can add up when you do that on multiple items continuously throughout the year.

Experts say it is a misconception that eating healthy is expensive. You just need to train yourself to shop more cost-effectively.