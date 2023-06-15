Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, and sadly, financial abuse is on-the-rise among older Americans. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how you can protect your loved ones.

Seniors are more targeted than ever before.

“They have money, they’ve saved and accumulated money,” Bridgelight financial advisor Bill Leavitt said. “As we get older, our cognitive abilities change.

Leavitt said we can all take today as a reminder to educate ourselves and loved ones of the scams targeting this vulnerable population.

“They’re calling them on the telephone and they’re letting them know they’re from some kind of institution: the IRS, social security,” Leavitt said. “They do scams through the computer, they can open links, all of a sudden, their computer is frozen. And they’re told to contact them to unlock it and they have to pay them.”

These scams force you to move quickly — you’ll often lose money before you’ve had the chance to realize what’s happened. Remember, never open links that come from an unfamiliar source.

“The IRS doesn’t call you on the phone,” Leavitt reminded. “The Social Security Administration is never going to call you. Let them know that when they hear these kinds of things, they should hang up and not communicate with them.”

Understanding common risks are important to keep those safe who’ve spent their lifetime working and saving.

It’s good to give yourself a refresher on common scams every so often throughout the year. You can find the top scams targeting older Americans via AARP here.