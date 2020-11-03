Stretch Your Dollar: Election Day freebies with your “I voted” sticker

You have the power to vote today, and that “I voted” sticker has the power to land you some deals and freebies too! We are stretching you dollar with what some businesses are offering today.

Elections are stressful – Planet Fitness is offering free massages now through Nov. 8. Call your local gym and find out if they’re participating.

You can get a free slider at Boston Market tonight at 9pm – close.

Ride-sharing companies Lyft and Uber want to help make it easier to vote – they’re offering discounted rides.

You’ll find a bunch of free delivery offers on GrubHub from different places for those late election night munchies.

Participating mcdonalds are offering free pastries if you order a coffee using their app.. This offer goes through the 9th.

And get a free classic chicken sandwich if you order through the Wendy’s app with another purchase, now through the 8th.

It’s a good idea to keep that “I voted sticker” with you tonight in case other deals pop up.