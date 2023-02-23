Conn. (WTNH) — Rising interest rates has more people carrying credit card debt and carrying it over month after month. If you are struggling to eliminate your debt, we are Stretching Your Dollar with tips.

Americans continue on a rollercoaster of credit card debt. It fell in the U.S. during the pandemic, but has been on a steady incline as the price of goods go up as interest rates climb. There’s pressure now to drastically cut expenses while working to climb out of debt.

If this sounds familiar, here are three tips from Buzzfeed News to consider to improve your situation:

First, check your rewards. If you have cash-back rewards, remember you can apply them toward your balance.

You can also try calling the credit card companies using the number on the back of your card and ask for a lower interest rate. Worst they can say is no — but they may say yes.

If you’re really in a tough situation, credit cards have a hardship program you may be able to consider. Just remember to ask how these steps may impact your credit score down the road.

You can also try gaming your expenses, meaning using one of the money-saving apps that helps you put more away as you spend. Watching more come out of your wallet and put into savings makes it easier for some people to prioritize where their money goes.