Stretch Your Dollar: Entrepreneur Boot Camp

If you’re out of work and looking for a way to better yourself, there’s a free opportunity to do just that this week! We are stretching your dollar with a program rolling out this week to help build up your skills and make you more hireable!

High school and college students are officially off for the summer and for many, internships are canceled due to COVID-19. It’s why a virtual entrepreneurs boot camp may be just what’s needed.

“Really it’s open to anyone and right now with unemployment being so high and people not being able to pick up the summer jobs they normally can, why not spend some of that time just really picking apart your hobby or passion and turning it into a business?”

E-commerce Marketing Agency Electric Enjin out of Norwalk is launching a free three-day webinar this week for students or really anyone looking to beef up their skills. CEO Christopher Ching says entrepreneurship 101 will be covered, and you’ll learn how to make your own website, market your business and hear from successful entrepreneurs.

“One of the entrepreneurs is Chris Mead from Crossnet, who created this four square volleyball game that had amazing success. He’ll share his story along with another woman talking about her photography business.”

They’re 1-2 hour sessions starting at 12:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. You can sign up by visiting this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/entrepreneur-boot-camp-tickets-106987187558