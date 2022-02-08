Stretch Your Dollar: Expert explains how credit cards impact your credit score

(WTNH) – Everyone has a credit score and most people have a credit card, but it can be hard to know how credit cards make a credit score go up or down.

We are stretching your dollar with what you should know.

Consumers know how important it is to pay off their credit cards and have good personal credit, but they don’t always know that how you use your cards can have a big impact on your credit score.

“The most important factor is when it comes to your credit score is making sure that you’re paying your bills on time,” said Farnoosh Torab.

Farnoosh Torabi, editor-at-large at CNET Money says automating your credit card payments is a great way to make sure that happens.

“The best way to remember to pay on time is to set it and forget it. Make sure that you have hooked up a checking account or savings account to your credit card on file, and so whenever that payment is due, it gets cleared,” Torabi said.

Another big factor in your credit score is what’s known as debt-to-credit utilization. This is the percentage of the debt on all your credit cards divided by the sum of the credit limits on all your cards.

“Credit scores like to see that utilization at 30 percent or less, and here’s a pro tip: Americans with the highest credit scores, their debt to credit utilization is under 10 percent,” Torabi said.

Torabi says it’s a myth that keeping a small balance on your credit cards will help your credit score.

“Carrying a balance on your credit card, the only person that’s winning is the credit card company because they are collecting interest on that balance,” Torabi said.

While lenders like to see borrowers have a variety of credit, applying for more credit cards isn’t necessarily a good idea.

It’s now how many credit cards you have, but how you’re managing them. Keep those balances as low as possible and pay off each month if possible.