Stretch Your Dollar: Experts say airfare prices are plummeting, making for affordable flights

(GMA) — Experts say airfare prices will plunge over the next few weeks. Nationwide domestic fares are expected to drop 10 percent in September. International fares are already hitting record lows. We are stretching your dollar with which destinations are seeing record low prices right now.

Right now, a trip from Washington D.C. to Dublin is $281, and LA to Paris is $305.

Adit Damodaran, an Economist at Hopper said, “We are seeing great prices to Europe, historically low in fact, and as we approach Thanksgiving we’re expecting prices for European travel to not only be lower than pre-pandemic 2019 airfares but also lower than 2020 airfares even.”

Domestic tickets in September are expected to average $260 round trip.

The top deal for the fall: Fort Lauderdale, $169 roundtrip. It’s the only destination in the country still under $200.

Colorado Springs is at $243; Outdoor destinations are overwhelmingly popular.

D.C., St. Thomas, San Juan, and Puerto Rico are also making the list. Roundtrip prices hovering around $300.

For those looking to get ahead and book holiday travel, analysts from travel app Hopper say the best deals are coming soon.

Damodaran said, “We found that the absolute cheapest prices are going to start appearing around mid-September. Make sure you’re booking at least four weeks in advance, at least three weeks in advance for Thanksgiving as well.”

But don’t expect the deals to last; Hopper predicts an 11 percent increase in fares by November.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby predicts this won’t last long.

“I would anticipate the holidays are going to be normal,” said Kirby. “And I would anticipate by the time we get to January, the plans to return to the office that have now been moved through September will probably happen, and that the country will be back on a path towards normality by the end of the year, beginning of next year.”

But for now, the deals are there. Hopper said that this week will see the lowest prices of the season, But, you’ll need to act fast. The deals will start disappearing by Halloween.

If there’s a chance you’ll need to change plans, which you may need to consider in a pandemic, remember to ask about refundable tickets.