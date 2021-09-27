(GMA) — There are supply chain issues from the pandemic that could affect your holiday shopping. We are stretching your dollar with why you may want to get started early this year.

Experts are warning consumers of possible toy shortages and delays from COVID-related supply chain issues and now record-breaking cargo surge in California according to the southern California Marine Exchange.

Steve Pasierb, President and CEO of the Toy Industry Association, said, “It’s a problem from the loading docks in China all the way to the retailers loading docks in the United States. The biggest part of it being ocean shipping, being extraordinarily expensive and taking much longer than it ever has.”

Popular stores across the country are doing everything they can to make sure the shelves stay stocked.

Target says it chartered a container ship as one of its options for making sure merchandise arrives on time.

Writing in a blog post, Target said, “We’ll continue to partner with our vendors to tackle supply chain challenges together this season and beyond to ensure we can deliver for our guests.”

Santa is going to fly; he has never failed,” Chris Byrne said. “He just doesn’t know exactly what’s going to be in that sleigh yet.”

And while retailers are gearing up for the rush, experts recommend shoppers do the same even if it means stuffing that stocking in September.

“Whatever becomes the hot toy of the season in the next month or two may not be there in huge quantities… It’s really the holiday season now,” Pasierb said. “From Labor Day into early October? It’s some of the best shopping, the best selection.”

Shipping is always a challenge and this year it may be worse. It’s hard to convince a procrastinator to get plans together this early, But, at least you’ve been given a heads up on what could be coming.