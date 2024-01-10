(WTNH) – It’s the second week of the year, are you keeping those new resolutions? If money is on your mind, we are Stretching your Dollar with tips to financially declutter and make easy cash along the way.

A new year calls for new goals and for many the top of that list in managing your money.

About 340 million Americans are currently struggling with a total debt of over 17 trillion in 2023. Experts are now taking to social media with tips to help.

“My tip is take inventory on the items that you want to resell. Fitness equipment, electronics, furniture and baby gear. All four of those categories we see having major impact on the resale market. If you can’t think of a time in the last year that you had worn or used an item, it’s time to resell it,” said entrepreneur and finance expert Haley Sacks (Mrs. Dow Jones).

Next, Vivan Tu who is better know by her 2.5 million TikTok followers as Your Rich BFF.

“We’re going to want to make sure that we’re researching the marketplace where we actually plan on selling that stuff. A few things to watch out for are how much the platform charges and fees. Who’s paying that shipping the seller or the buyer, and how dependable or safe a platform might actually be just to use. Being mindful about fees and presenting your items in the best light could earn you an additional $10 to $50 per item,” Tu said.

Finally, Financial Feminist podcast host, Tori Dunlap.

“Tons of bills are negotiable, including your phone bill, a cable bill, your car insurance, even your credit card interest rate is negotiable When it comes to negotiating a couple really key things. One: the other person on the other side of the line is a real person. Be polite. Be considerate. Second thing is to express your loyalty any time you can,” Dunlap said.

Another pro tip is to cancel subscriptions such as streaming or gaming services.

“The first time I ever tried negotiating my bills, I saved twelve hundred dollars in the first year,” Dunlap said.

You can look to make 50 percent back of what you initially spent depending on how in-demand the item is that you’re reselling.