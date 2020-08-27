Stretch Your Dollar: Facing these common money-burning habits

Let’s face it – saving money isn’t easy. But many of us have bad habits we’re not even aware of that make it that much harder. We are stretching your dollar with four ways you may be burning your own money!

Lifehack.org says many of us are guilty of buying too many sale items that we don’t need. Sound familiar? You may think you’re getting a bargain, but not really if you didn’t have plans to buy the item in the first place.

Many of us are also forgetting to wait 30 days for big purchases. That’s a good rule of thumb if you tend to be an impulse buyer. You’ll be surprised how often you change your mind when you give yourself time to think about it.

Third – you justify buying the cheap stuff. Remember sometimes buying quality saves you money over time rather than replacing inexpensive items more frequently. Look at some of those items as an investment.

And the last one – your savings account is too easy to access. While it may make it easier to contribute to, the same is true for withdrawing.

Facing these common money-burning habits will hopefully have you thinking twice about your own habits. Changing at least one of them will help you save just a little bit more money.