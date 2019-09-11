Stretch Your Dollar: Fall deals to look out for

(WTNH) — If you’ve been putting off some big purchases like a new car or large appliances, now may be the best time to buy. We’re stretching your dollar with your fall shopping steals.

Fall is almost here and as the weather cools down, the deals on a variety of items really heat up. Financial website Go Girl Finance recently listed some of the deals to be had.

You can start with cars- now may be the time to buy if you’re in the market. Dealers are looking to move old models to clear out room for the new.

The same goes for appliances, as they can be marked down significantly as stores try clear space for the latest models.

Bicycles also tend to get marked down around now as the summer season ends.

For wine lovers, you’ll want to pay attention to the upcoming bargains. Vineyards harvest their grapes in late summer, and the previous year’s vintages are often marked down as the new wines come in.

Don’t forget airline tickets — this in-between period between summer and holiday travel means lower demand. So if you’re looking to fly in December or January, you may want to book in the fall.

Even house hunters stand to find deals. There tend to be fewer buyers as the weather turns colder. If a house has been on the market for awhile, sellers may be more inclined to lower the price in an effort to move the property.