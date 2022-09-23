(WTNH) — It’s the first weekend of fall and it’s a fun time to get out and enjoy the changing seasons with a few fall freebies!

Take the kids to Brooksville Park in Hamden on Saturday for the annual Fall Festival. It’s a free event with free parking and it’s fun for the whole family, including police K-9 demos. It also features a climbing wall, crafts, and food vendors.

And as we kick off fall, celebrate Octoberfest at the Alvarium Beer Company in New Britain on Saturday! It’s from noon to 11 p.m. with beer, games, and food. The event is free and open to the public.

If you receive SNAP benefits in Connecticut or Rhode Island, you can get into Mystic Aquarium for free for you and up to three guests. However, you must be able to present a card and matching ID.

It’s not free, but a good deal nonetheless. The Taste of Hartford restaurant week is going on this weekend through Sunday. Look for some special multi-course, price-fixed menus from restaurants in a number of communities such as Hartford, West Hartford, Newington, Bristol, and Glastonbury.

Be sure to take a look at their websites online to make sure the restaurant is participating in the weekend deals.

Last but not least, it’s flu shot season. Some retailers are starting to offer freebies if you get one. Participating Walgreens locations will give you $10 cash rewards for every vaccine.