Stretch Your Dollar: Fast ways to build an emergency fund

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here’s an important question to ask yourself: would you have enough money to cover the next three months if something happened to your income? How about 6 months? We are stretching your dollar with why experts are so concerned.

It may seem like we’re past the worst of the pandemic, but the financial impact may go well beyond the summer months.

A bankrate.com survey finds more than half of Americans have less than three months worth of their expenses saved in an emergency fund; 1 in 4 have NO emergency fund at all.

So what’s the fastest way to build an emergency fund? Alliant Credit union with these tips.