Stretch Your Dollar: Father’s Day gift ideas

This weekend, it’s all about dads, and with more of Connecticut businesses open this weekend, you have a few more options than you had for Mother’s Day. We are stretching your dollar with some gift ideas for the special occasion.

Sunday is Father’s Day and it’s also the first weekend many businesses are open in Connecticut. If you’re looking for a gift to show the man in your life how much you love them, experts say there are a lot of deals to be had as retailers try to make up ground amid the pandemic.

“Fossil is taking up to 70% off wallets and bags and watches right now. You can get some really good deals, I saw a wallet for $13,” Michael Bonebright, Consumer Analyst from dealnews.com. He says you can find great deals right now on clothing & accessories for dad as well as grills and smokers at Lowes and Amazon.

For the dad missing his sports teams, sports apparel is good. Right now, Dick’s Sporting Goods is taking select sportswear is like $25 or less. That’s a really good deal for a sportier dad, and if you’re willing to spend more for a sportier dad.

Now what not to buy. Bonebright says to stay away from electronics – there are better deals to be had later in the year and the same goes for tool sets.

“I would say go tool adjacent. Shop for tool storage, for organization or mechanic school sets for dad if he likes to work on cars. Right now Lowes is taking off 49% craftsman mechanic tools so that’s a good deal.”

As you shop, remember to shop local if you can and be mindful of how comfortable dad is with social distancing and visiting public places before giving that gift card you would typically give.

Shipping is so slow right now too. If you haven’t ordered yet, it likely won’t come on time at this point. But if you see a good deal and you’re practicing safe shopping, something tells me dad will be understanding this year – just don’t forget to call and say I love you!