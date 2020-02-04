Stretch Your Dollar: February deals to look out for

by: Alyssa Taglia

February is here and so are some great deals!

These deep discount deals come to us from Consumer Reports.

First, it’s a good time to buy phones and tablets. If you’re considering a new cell phone plan, they often come with a new phone. Most cell phone providers let you lease a new phone these days. You can pay it off in interest-free installments or buy it outright for a lower monthly bill.

Next, space heater sales heat up as temperatures plummet. February is the time to buy one. One thing to look out for before buying – look for one that’s the right size for your space.

Also discounted this month, snow blowers! Even though we’ve seen a mild winter this year, we don’t know what could be around the corner. When you’re looking for a snow blower consider how much snow you need to clear around your home to get your car on the road safely.

And finally, February wants you to cash in on a good nights sleep. This month you can find great deals on mattresses! Some of the best prices can be found at warehouse clubs or online.

