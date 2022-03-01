(WTNH) – The Russian-Ukraine conflict has caused a lot of fears for safety and the world economy. We are stretching your dollar with what financial advisors say may impact us here at home.

It’s been a year of financial uncertainty, from inflation to supply chain issues around the holidays, now the conflict in Ukraine causing more global financial unrest.

“The challenge with Russia is they are the second-largest supplier of natural gas and the third-largest producer of oil,” said Derek Mazzarella.

Financial planner Derek Mazzarella told News 8 while Russia is a major supplier in Europe, it only supplies a small amount of oil used in the U.S., and he doesn’t expect a major impact on us at home.

“The nice thing is we are somewhat insulated here in the U.S. compared to the rest of the world in terms of how we deal with Russia. We probably won’t have too much inflation because of Russia, we may have some, but it looks at what are the sanctions being put out and how much is Putin going to retaliate with those sanctions back,” Mazzarella said.

It’s also important to remember the stock market and the economy are very different. The stock market reacts to worldly events while the economy generally remains steady.

“For the most part, [the economy] is pretty strong. One real risk we have is we do have the supply chain risk, and we do have risk in terms of inflation, but when you look at jobs, numbers, they’re pretty good. When you look at profitability of companies, they’re pretty good. Most S&P companies are actually outperforming their benchmarks, so that’s a good sign to see,” Mazzarella said.

As for your portfolio, he says now isn’t the time to worry. If the war is continuing months from now, it may be time to take a look at your finances. It’s a conversation you’ll have to have with your financial professional.