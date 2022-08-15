(WTNH) – This weekend marked Financial Awareness Day, and as the summer comes to an end, experts suggest you re-energize your savings routine.

Bankrate.com came up with three small steps you can take to get started on re-energizing your savings.

The first tip is to re-evaluate your savings account, and perhaps switch to a high-yield savings account. It essentially pays you to store your money. Bankrate compared some of the top accounts if you’re interested in making a change.

The next step is to evaluate your investments. Experts say not to put all your eggs in one basket, and spread your money across various stocks to keep your risk low. There’s a guide online to help.

Finally, take stock of your debts. That may mean refinancing your student loans or tackling those outstanding balances. You may opt for the snowball approach, which is when you gradually pay off your debts with the highest annual percentage rate first.

It’s probably time to reevaluate your budget. Take a hard look at what’s changed in your life and how you’ve adjusted to inflation. Adapting your budget to change can be a fundamental key to achieving financial success.