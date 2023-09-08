(WTNH) – Money can’t buy you love, but it can tell you a lot about a person you’re dating. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with financial red flags to spot in a partner.

You think you might have found the one, but before things get too serious, you should take a look at your dates money habits.

“Money habits can actually influence and be indicators not only with respect to finances, but also with respect to what your partner prioritizes, how he or she spends their time,” said Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management Emily Irwin.

Irwin says to keep an eye out for these four money red flags.

The first is financial secrecy. If your partner is unable or unwilling to discuss their finances with you such as income, expenses, spending habits or debt, if could be a red flag.

“Inevitably conversations are going to arise about financial decisions and you want to be sure that you have a full picture of the others balance sheet,” Irwin said.

Another red flag is flaunting wealth. This can include always being the one to pick up the bill in a showy way or always buying the most expensive gifts for themselves or others.

“It can demonstrate a higher risk tolerance that you may or may not be comfortable with or even cause pressure on you to reciprocate those types of large expenditures,” Irwin said.

Also, be cautious of job instability or lack of career goals.

“What’s important is what does that person prioritize in his or her life and how is he or she going to support that in the future?” Irwin said.

And look out for unattractive frugality which includes behaviors you might find unappealing like like unwillingness to tip or contribute to charities.