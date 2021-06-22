Stretch your Dollar: Find savings when booking a rental car for summer vacation

(WTNH) — It’s time to pack up and hit the road. The question is: Is it your car or a rental you’re loading up? If you’re looking to borrow a set of wheels, MSN and Motley Fool have some tips.

Consider car-sharing services like Turo. It’s like Airbnb for vehicles. Prices can vary, and it can be a good way to save.

Don’t forget about discount codes or discounts your memberships can get you. Ask about any price cuts for AARP, AAA, Costco members, the military, or other union discounts.

Consider a non-airport rental. It’s convenient to pick up a ride at the airport, but it’ll likely be top dollar. Explore off-site for savings.

Check your credit cards to see if any offer rewards when you charge a rental and check to see if your card includes rental insurance. If so, you can decline to purchase it through the company itself to save money.

Book multiple reservations through businesses with free cancellation policies, as many of them still have amid the pandemic. In fact, start booking as soon as you know you’re taking a trip, then cancel the more expensive policies as the trip gets closer.

You may not know you can also rent from some dealerships. So if you’re having a hard time finding rentals ss many of these places are booking quickly this year, try checking dealerships as well.