Stretch Your Dollar: Finding free movies online with a catch

(WTNH) — As we get into the colder months, many of us inevitably spend more time in front of the TV. We all know cable is expensive, but there are some free options for you to consider if you like watching movies. We are stretching your dollar with a look.

Tired of paying subscription fees for a streaming service to watch movies? Well, there are plenty of places where you can find movies for free. The catch is some also have ads.

Everything from Sony Crackle to Vudu and Pluto TV offer free options. Consumer Reports recently looked at your free options, and listed the pros and cons of a few.

The service called Hoopla requires just a library card to get free movies, music and audiobooks. Upon checking out a movie, you’ll have 72 hours to watch it.

IMDB TV is an ad-supported service owned by Amazon. The free service focuses on older movies and TV shows.

But deals were just struck with a number of entertainment studios and the amount of content available on the service is expected to triple.

Sony has an ad-supported free service called Crackle, and Vudu is Walmart’s online video site.