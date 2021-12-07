Stretch Your Dollar: Finding help to remove snow amid the pandemic

(WTNH) — With some flurries already flying in some parts of Connecticut this season, you may be realizing you need to start thinking about who will help you at home when the snow really starts to pile up.

You always want to be careful when hiring someone to do work at your home, so the Better Business Bureau with these four tops.

First, don’t rush into it. Get more than one estimate. Ideally, you should get three to know what people are charging and what seems unusual.

Ask for costs upfront to avoid any surprises. Read reviews or even contact previous customers. The lowest price doesn’t always mean the best service.

Request a contract in writing. Never settle for a verbal agreement.

And lastly, verify their insurance. Make sure there’s protection in case there is famage to the property.

It’s a money and time saver, to get your deal lined up before the first “big one” as they may book up last minute or raise their price with the demand.

Remember to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau when there’s an issue too. They can help you resolve it to help others from getting into a bad deal with the same business.