Stretch your Dollar: Finding the best deals for home maintenance, fashion during spring

(WTNH) — Winter is behind us, and spring is finally here. The new season means new saving opportunities. We are stretching your dollar with a few easy ways to get ahead without overspending.

1. People are cleaning out their closets and sending them to consignment shops. This is a great time to raid those stores for clothing, furniture and other items you may need. There’s likely more supply this year as fewer people shop and look for ways to make extra cash. — Consider that if you need anything for the summer.

2. Think of seasonal contractors. We’re now in-between the extreme temperature seasons, and you’re likely to get a better price while work is slow for them. Think HVAC installers, pool maintenance, if you need air conditioners installed or any weatherizing around your home.

3. You’ll start seeing prices come down on winter accessories, like coats and boots, and the items for summer that didn’t sell last year. Take grills, for example. You’ll typically see last year’s models that didn’t sell, marked down this year, and used as bait for doorbuster deals to get you shopping.

4. If you’re a gamer or your kids are, for some reason, video games drop to their lowest price in March. After Christmas, they start to decline and will usually hit their lowest price in March.