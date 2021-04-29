Stretch your Dollar: Five inexpensive tutoring tools young students can use at home

It’s no secret that the pandemic has interrupted learning for students Now, they’re likely working in overdrive to try to catch up.

If they’re falling behind, some resources may be able to help you out at home. We are stretching your dollar with five inexpensive at-home tutoring tools.

Personal tutoring services can come with a big price tag. So check out some of these affordable suggestions from The Penny Hoarder!

Varsity Tutors offers everything from test prep to photography to standard academic class tutoring in a bunch of formats. The price ranges, but it can be as low as $19 a month.

Outschool also offers all types of curriculum. A private 30-minute tutor may run about $12-$35, depending on the class.

Then there’s Chegg. It’s inexpensive; as low as $10 a month and it offers 24/7 help with homework.

Skooli is another that offers help with home. And for this one there’s no monthly requirement.

Tutorme comes with a bigger price tag than some of the others but might be worth it. You can get help in about 300 subjects. And, the tutors are from Ivy League schools.