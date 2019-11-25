Stretch Your Dollar: Five secrets to keep your Thanksgiving meal under $50

Whether you’re hosting or attending Thanksgiving dinner at someone else’s house, the family feast can be expensive. We are stretching your dollar with five secrets to keep your Thanksgiving meal under $50.

These come to us from money.com:

Going with a frozen bird over fresh can save you a decent amount of money. Most people don’t even know the difference when it comes to taste.

Consider warehouse stores for desserts and beverages. Even alcohol, you can get a bigger quantity for less money. They’re also known for their big pies for the same price of the smaller variety you find at standard grocery stores.

Buy as much as you can in one store. Normally shopping around saves you money, but in the case of Thanksgiving, many grocery stores will offer a big savings if you buy your bird through them and spend a certain amount of money.

Don’t be afraid of buying generic. In most cases generic and name brand are the exact same quality.

Last tip- do it yourself. If there’s anything you can prep ahead and make from scratch, it’s not only a money-saver, it usually tastes better.

