(WTNH) – Monday is International Day of Banks and during a time when we rely so heavily on banks and credit cards, we are Stretching Your Dollar with five times it works in your favor to pay using cash.

It’s the holiday season and it’s safe to say you’re doing a lot of swiping and charging. However, experts say cash is king in a few key scenarios.

GoBanking Rates gave the following tips.

Starting with the gas station, the most obvious place. The price to pay with gas is right next to the price for credit.

Next, the doctor’s office. Many healthcare providers now building in the cost of using a credit card into their price structures.

The same goes for government offices like the DMV or post office.

When it comes time to pay Uncle Same, the IRS. College students should keep savings in mind when paying for tuition. The general new privilege to swipe credit comes with. in many cases, a two to three percent surcharge.

There are many cases it may be better to swipe credit. When you know you can pay it off right away and when you’re maximizing the rewards many purchases will give you.