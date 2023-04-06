Conn. (WTNH) — As the temperature warms up, you may be thinking about those summer jobs — or perhaps even just a new side hustle to bring in a little extra cash.

Consumer Expert Clark Howard has a list of ways people are bringing in more money.

Here’s a look at a few:

Look for missing money in your name

Check websites like MissingMoney.com or Unclaimed.org. If you don’t have anything, check your family members’ names.

Sell unwanted stuff

If tag sales aren’t your thing, check out these popular places to sell: OfferUp, Poshmark, Facebook Marketplace, and more well-known like Craigslist and Ebay. You can sell without leaving your couch.

Participate in a focus group

Some have made anywhere from $50 to $300 in focus groups found on focusgroup.com.

Advertise

Others make money when they drive around with an advertisement on their car. It sticks to your vehicle and you get paid. You can find more about it on Stickr.co.

Taste-tester

If you’re a foodie, you can get paid to be a food-taster. Companies like Contract Testing will send you to some kind of restaurant or fast-food chain to test out whatever food they’re looking for you to try.

Just a few ideas to bring in a little extra green this summer.