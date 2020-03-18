Stretch Your Dollar: Food delivery apps offer great benefits during ‘social distancing’ initiative

Governor Lamont issued an executive order Monday closing all restaurants and bars across the state. However, take-out and delivery are still options. We’re stretching your dollar with ways to save for both consumers and business owners.

DoorDash, the food delivery app, offers no-contact drop off meant to minimize contact between dashers and customers. Their couriers will leave your order at your door.

Restaurant owners, this is for you. From now through the end of April, you can sign up for free with DoorDash and pay zero commissions for 30 days. Existing partners, the company says you will have no commission fees on pickup orders.

Uber Eats is another option to benefit both you and local restaurants. Delivery fees have been waved for thousands of restaurants. No promo code required.

Another delivery app called Postmates is also practicing social distancing to get through this crisis together. The service also offering a non-contact delivery option where the deliverer simply leaves the items at the door without waiting to talk with the person who answers.

During this crisis, more and more restaurants are joining these services or they’re independently offering delivery. Remember, we’re all in this together and it’s important that we not forget the impact this will have on Connecticut businesses.