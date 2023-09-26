(WTNH) – As another round of students prepare to start applying for college, we are Stretching Your Dollar with four myths families often get wrong about the price of college.

It’s not a secret that college is expensive, but as another group of students gets ready to navigate the costs, Money.com has four myths families often get wrong about the cost.

The first is the sticker price for a single year. It can be discouraging to say the least, but the reality is Money.com says less than a third of students actually pay full price for college. Most students receive some form of grant or scholarship to reduce what they pay.

The next myth aid is only available to low-income families. However, some have generous need-based aid programs. Even families earning between $225,000 to $250,000 get a break. For families with multiple kids in college, that aid goes higher.

Myth number three is that in-state public schools are not always the cheapest option despite public perception. Consider those grants and scholarships that may bring other school costs down.

And number four is that tuition is your most expensive college cost. At many schools, you may find the room and board the most expensive and consider meal program costs as well. There’s a lot to look into when considering what’s in your education budget.