Stretch Your Dollar: Fours ways to save money while doing your holiday shopping

November kicks off two months of spending, but as you plan out your holiday lists, there are four commonly overlooked ways to save money this month.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with these tips on how to save.

According to Money Talks News, it’s a good time to buy anything you’ve been needing all year, so what do you need at home?

From furniture to a new computer or television, experts said now is the time to save on big-ticket items.

Next, buy a car if you’re in the market. Dealers want to move 2020 models off the lot, so between Labor Day and New Year’s Day, you’re likely to find a deal.

The last week of December is the best time to buy if you can wait that long.

Tying the knot. It is easier said than done amid a pandemic, but November, along with January, March and April, are when demand is low and venue and vendor prices tend to be much lower.

Also, keep an eye on grocery stores. Thanksgiving staples go on sale, so stock up on what you’ll eat throughout the year.