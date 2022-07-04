(WTNH) – The Fourth of July always has its sales with super summer savings being advertised. But this year, it’s a little more complicated with Amazon Prime Day coming up later in the month.

So the question is, what should you buy now, and what do you wait on for better deals?

This Monday morning is a deal hunter’s dilemma, forcing one to ask yourself, do you capitalize on those Fourth of July deals now? Or, is it smarter to wait for Prime Day, or the Target deal days coming up the following week? There are pros and cons to each side of the argument.

“Fourth of July sales every year are reliably exciting, we see deep discounts on things like appliances, patio furniture, mattresses, and then also lots of outdoor gear like items for the beach or pool,” said Trae Bodge, a smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com.

At Dick’s Sporting Goods, a starter mountain bike has dropped from $299 to $199. At Walmart, a ten-person tent went from $149 to $99. Plus, Patio Furniture Crate and Barrel has 20% off a large swath of their outdoor umbrellas.

Experts are also pointing to appliances on sale after retailers rushed to stock up during the pandemic. Home Depot, for example, is offering up to 30% off on some washers and dryers.

And, Best Buy has dishwasher discounts like the Whirlpool model, which was once priced at $611 and is now $499.

With Amazon gearing up for Prime Day, you can expect a lot of TVs, laptops, and small appliances to be discounted soon. And this is not just from Amazon and Target, but other online retailers trying to stay competitive.