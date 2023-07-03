(WTNH) — Along with the summer weather this week, Fourth of July sales are heating up!

For some of the biggest savings, experts say to shop for grills, mattresses, clothes, and furniture.

“Consumers are certainly strapped for in inflation and they’ve been thinking about purchases more deliberately,” personal finance expert Kristin McGrath said. “So we really are seeing retailers bringing out deals on those big ticket items that would normally be a budget stretch for consumers trying to bring that down to a very tempting price point.”

Home Depot served-up the savings offering 46% off a five-burner propane gas grill and 58% off a digital smart grill.

In the market for a new bed? At Mattress Firm, get a king size bed for the price of a queen — or a queen for the price of a twin.

At Wayfair, shop up to 70% off clearance between Monday and July 5 for everything from furniture to bedding, décor, and more.

While Macy’s is offering markdowns from 20 to 60% on apparel and accessories, plus an extra 20% off select sale and clearance items with the promo code “FOURTH.”

If you’re one of the more than 50 million people traveling this Independence Day, according to AAA, we found this three-piece luggage set that is now 60% off on Amazon.

If you’re looking to upgrade electronics or get a new TV, experts said it pays to wait with Amazon Prime Day and Walmart Plus Week right around the corner, starting July 10.

“Think of Fourth of July weekend as your round one and that prime Day week, Black Friday in July is your round two, to get any deals that you might not have gotten Fourth of July weekend,” McGrath said.